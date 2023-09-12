India's inflation higher than peers; global prices hit a two-year low

India’s peers among the largest economies in the world have broadly been seeing a declining trend in inflation in recent months.

Germany, UK, and the US have seen inflation decline significantly, compared to the same period last year. India has seen a more limited decline. The recent uptick puts it closer to the inflation numbers seen in other countries in the Brics emerging market peer group, though India’s numbers are higher. India’s latest inflation number remains higher than the latest figure available for the top five developed countries in terms of economic size, as well as its Brics peers (charts 1,2).