Home / Economy / News / India's services exports decline marginally in March to $30 billion

India's services exports decline marginally in March to $30 billion

As per RBI's data on India's international trade in services, the trade surplus during March 2024 was $13.4 billion

The trade surplus or difference between exports and imports works out to be $162 billion during the year.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's services exports declined 1.3 per cent in March to $30 billion while imports fell by 2.1 per cent to $16.61 billion, showed Reserve Bank data released on Thursday.

As per RBI's data on India's international trade in services, the trade surplus during March 2024 was $13.4 billion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both exports and imports of services were in positive zone in the preceding two months.

According to the commerce ministry data, the services export during fiscal 2023-24 is estimated at $339.62 billion and imports at $177.56 billion.

The trade surplus or difference between exports and imports works out to be $162 billion during the year.

Despite persistent global challenges, overall exports (merchandise and services) are estimated to reach $776.68 billion in 2023-24 as compared to $776.40 billion in 2022-23.

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

India's electronics exports surpass $20 billion, iPhone dominates surge

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

India allows export of 10,000 tonnes of onion to Sri Lanka, eases ban

Leaf out of China's playbook: India may create green channel for e-commerce

Opec+ producers could extend oil cuts, formal talks yet to start: Report

Bonds rally as US Federal Reserve says no plans for further rate hike

India needs to expand universal health coverage for ageing population: ADB

Manufacturing PMI slips to 58.8 in April from March's 16-year high

India's manufacturing PMI dips marginally to 58.8 in April, shows data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :services exporttradeIndian exports

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story