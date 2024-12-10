India set for resilient growth in 2025 driven by urban consumption: S&P

The Indian economy is set for resilient growth in 2025 on the back of strong urban consumption, steady service sector growth, and ongoing investment in infrastructure, S&P Global Ratings has said in its latest India Outlook. The global ratings agency kept the FY2025 gross domestic product (GDP) growth outlook unchanged at 6.8 per cent amid slower fiscal impulse tempering urban demand.

The ratings agency said that higher labour force participation, infrastructure and technology improvements, and stronger public and household balance sheets could support economic growth in India.

For 2025-26 and 2026-27, S&P Global Ratings pegged India's GDP growth forecast at 6.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively, down 20 basis points from its previous estimates.

The GDP growth print for the June–September quarter of FY2025 was weaker than expected at 5.4 per cent.

The global ratings agency expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease monetary policy modestly during 2025 as inflationary pressures recede.

“There are various challenges for the economy, including post-pandemic weakness in the public sector and household balance sheets, a highly competitive global manufacturing environment, and weak agriculture sector growth,” said Vishrut Rana, economist at S&P Global Ratings.

Rana added that better urban infrastructure and improved quality of jobs could crowd in labour force participation.

The Department of Economic Affairs secretary, Ajay Seth, recently stated that action is being taken to revive growth in the next two quarters, and several high-frequency data points from the month of October indicate a positive trend.

Several agencies have reduced their growth forecasts for FY25 following the surprise seven-quarter low GDP growth print in Q2.

UBS has revised its GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 6.3 per cent compared to 6.7 per cent previously estimated. The financial services firm expects a cyclical recovery in H2 FY25 due to festive and marriage season demand, improved rural sentiment, and a likely improvement in overall government spending.

Citing sluggish expenditure at both state and central levels for the slowdown in growth, the State Bank of India (SBI) research report stated that it expected growth numbers to remain between 6–6.5 per cent in FY25. “Due to tied conditionalities on state expenditure, we are not expecting any uptick in H2 expenditure either,” the report said.

Elara Securities said it was treading cautiously toward the second half of this fiscal while revising its FY25 growth estimates down by 30 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing low expectations of a significant turnaround in demand in the third quarter and the likelihood of capital expenditure undershooting the target for this financial year.