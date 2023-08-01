Home / Economy / News / India should exclude premium rice variety from export ban: Trade body

India should exclude premium rice variety from export ban: Trade body

India should allow exports of 1 million metric tons of a premium non-basmati rice variety favoured by overseas Indians, which are struggling to secure staple after New Delhi banned the exports

Reuters MUMBAI
The world's biggest exporter of rice surprised buyers last month by imposing a ban on exports of non-basmati white rice after retail rice prices climbed 3% in a month after late but heavy monsoon rains caused significant damage to crops.| Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India should allow exports of 1 million metric tons of a premium non-basmati rice variety favoured by overseas Indians, which are struggling to secure staple after New Delhi banned the exports, a leading trade body requested the government.

The world's biggest exporter of rice surprised buyers last month by imposing a ban on exports of non-basmati white rice after retail rice prices climbed 3% in a month after late but heavy monsoon rains caused significant damage to crops.

The ban triggered panic buying in many countries from the U.S. to Canada and Australia, where thousands of overseas Indians went to grocery stores and retail chains to stock up the staple, prompting some shops to impose limits on the amount consumers can purchase.

The price of sonamasuri rice, which is mainly produced in southern India and consumed by south Indians residing overseas sky-rocketed outside India following the ban, the Rice Exporters Association said in a letter to the government on Monday.

The government should fix the base price of sonamasuri rice at $1,000 per metric ton and allocate annual quota of 1 million metric tons for the exports, the association said in the letter.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Evans)

Also Read

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Rice export ban: India can't lead the global south and not feed it

India mulls banning exports of most rice varieties as local prices surge

Rice risks hitting decade-high as top exporter India imposes export curbs

Corporation tax mop-up slips 14%; total tax collection in Q1 rises 3.38%

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meet on Wednesday to finalise modalities for taxing gaming

India's services trade surplus drops to three-quarter low in first quarter

Personal data Bill: Govt likely to block platforms after two breaches

Topics :traderice export

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story