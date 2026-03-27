At WTO MC14, India and US discuss 'next steps' for trade deal negotiations

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer on Friday held discussions on the ‘next steps’ in the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations between the two nations.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization at Yaoundé, Cameroon. Goyal and Greer also held talks on the agenda of MC14.

“Had a very productive discussion with USTR Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the WTO Ministerial Conference. Exchanged views on the WTO MC14 agenda, next steps in the India-US BTA negotiations, and explored ways to further deepen our economic cooperation and bilateral trade ties,” Goyal said on X.