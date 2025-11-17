Home / Economy / News / India's oil PSUs ink landmark US LPG deal covering 10% of 2026 imports

India has signed its first structured deal to buy 2.2 million tonnes of LPG from the US in 2026, a move the government says will boost supply security

LPG cylinder, LPG
This volume accounts for nearly 10 per cent of India’s annual LPG imports. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced that India has finalised its first structured contract to source liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States, marking what he described as “a historic first” for one of the world’s fastest-growing LPG markets.
 
In a post on X, Puri said, "A historic first! One of the largest and the world’s fastest growing LPG market opens up to the United States.  In our endeavour to provide secure affordable supplies of LPG to the people of India, we have been diversifying our LPG sourcing." 
 
  Puri said that state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, have concluded a one-year agreement to import about 2.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LPG for the contract year 2026. This volume accounts for nearly 10 per cent of India’s annual LPG imports, making it the "first structured contract of US LPG for the Indian market".
 
The minister said, "This purchase is based on using Mount Belvieu as the benchmark for LPG purchases and a team of our officials from Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation had visited the US and engaged in discussions with major US producers over the last few months, which have been concluded now."
 

Government support helped cushion price surge

 
Puri said that despite a sharp rise in global LPG prices last year, the Centre ensured support for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. “Even as global prices soared by over 60% last year, Modiji ensured that our Ujjwala consumers continued to receive LPG cylinder at just ₹500-550, whereas the actual cost of the cylinder was over ₹1100,” he said.
 
He added that the Union government absorbed much of the price increase, spending over ₹40,000 crore in subsidies last year to shield consumers from the impact of global price volatility.

Topics :India oil importsIndo-US tiesUS India relations

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

