Rail freight growth gathers pace as DFCs, tariff reforms widen cargo base

“Crucially, operational efficiency has also backed this demand as Indian Railways' wagon handling surged 4.56 per cent to over 2.9 crore wagons, reflecting faster turnaround times, better rake availability, and improved traffic management across key railway zones. Thus, while industrial commodity demand supplied the volume, enhanced network throughput made this growth sustainable month-after-month rather than a single-month spike.”
He also pointed to the diversification of the freight basket beyond coal towards what the National Rail Plan describes as growth commodities, including consumption goods, manufacturing, construction and agriculture.
Even as coal remains the foundational volume anchor, faster expansion in steel, fertilisers, cement, containers and other goods is broadening the mix.