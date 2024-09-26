Indo-American Chamber of Greater Houston celebrates 25 years of impact

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in promoting bilateral trade between India and the United States, supporting small businesses, and driving economic growth. With profound honour, we celebrate a quarter-century of service, said Jagdip Ahluwalia, founding secretary and executive director, welcoming attendees at the Hilton Americas on Saturday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Reflecting on IACCGH's key milestones, he noted partnerships with corporate giants like Shell, BMC Software, and Wallis Bank, as well as impactful collaborations such as MD Anderson's work with Tata Cancer Centre and Mahindra Tractors' arrival in Harris County.

The fund-raising gala, an annual event, held on Saturday, was attended by over 1,000 guests, the organisers said. The event brought together leaders from various sectors, including members, partners, elected officials, representatives from the Indian Consulate, the University of Houston, and the Mayor's office.

Consul General D C Manjunath, the gala's chief guest, praised the Chamber's advocacy in bilateral trade. He noted India's emergence as the fifth-largest economy, emphasising, The Chamber is dedicated to strengthening economic ties and fostering collaborations.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire commended the Chamber for facilitating trade between the US and India over the past 25 years and invited everyone to celebrate Diwali at Houston City Hall.

IACCGH president Rajiv Bhavsar highlighted the Chamber's initiatives supporting small businesses and trade relationships. This anniversary marks resilience and adaptability, emphasising the importance of unity in achieving meaningful progress, he said.

The evening honoured key contributors and celebrated outstanding community members.

As we reflect on our legacy, we are excited about a future filled with promise and opportunity, said Sanjay Ramabhadran, past president of IACCGH, who moderated a panel discussion titled 25 in 25: A Legacy in Progress. The discussion underscored the Chamber's vital role in fostering economic growth and community connections.

The evening also featured a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the Chamber's 25th anniversary. As the cake was brought on stage, the crowd erupted in cheers, celebrating a significant milestone in the Chamber's history.

This was followed by the recognition of sponsors and out-of-town guests, which included a tribute to Ahluwalia for his dedication and service.

Incoming president Malisha Patel expressed her commitment to innovation and community growth, stating, I look forward to blending innovation with sustainment and growth of the Chamber's existing programs to enhance the outstanding work already being accomplished.