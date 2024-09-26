Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajasthan govt goes all out to woo investors for December summit

The 3-day mega event aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the state

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (File Photo: PTI)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:05 AM IST
Even as the state government is hosting roadshows inside and out of the country to make ‘Rising Rajasthan’ a success, suggestions have started pouring in from various trade bodies on ways to woo investment.

The investment summit will be held from December 9 to December 11.

The 3-day mega event aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa and Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, among others, have started to hold road shows in India and abroad to seek investments for the state.

The state government said it had, till September 23, received memoranda of understanding (MoUs) committing investments worth around ~6.9 trillion. Industry department officials think before the start of this summit, this figure would go up substantially.

Currently, an eight-member delegation led by Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Industry and Commerce K K Vishnoi is on a visit to Italy to invite investments to the state.

During their stay in Italy from September 22 to September 28, the delegation will hold meetings with investors in cities like Milan and Verona among others. They will invite investments in sectors like machinery, automobile, fashion products and food products.

On September 30 the state government plans a road show in Delhi. 

Previously CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Industry minister Rathore had toured various other countries and also held a road show in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, All Rajasthan Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) urged the state government to make successful businessmen in the state as brand ambassadors for better results.

Chairman of ARTIA Kamal Kandoi said these brand ambassadors, who are successful entrepreneurs or businessmen, can contact friends or associates originally from the state but settled in other states or foreign countries. They can seek investment for the state.

Kailash Sharma, senior vice-president, ARTIA, while echoing similar views said the migrant Rajasthani and other businessmen will be ready to invest in Rajasthan only when they get the true picture about the state.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

