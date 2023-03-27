Home / Economy / News / Parliament approves Budget for 2023-24 amid ruckus by Opposition

Parliament approves Budget for 2023-24 amid ruckus by Opposition

The Finance Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 64 official amendments on March 24 and was sent to the Rajya Sabha

Business Standard | New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Parliament on Monday approved the Union Budget for 2023-24 with the Lok Sabha clearing the Finance Bill as amended by the Rajya Sabha, amid continuous uproar by the Opposition over the Adani issue.

The Finance Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 64 official amendments on March 24 and was sent to the Rajya Sabha. 

The Rajya Sabha passed Finance Bill, 2023 as Opposition MPs continued their uproar over the Adani issue.

The amendment to the Finance Bill 2023, which sought to correct an error with regard to the tax rate on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The passage of the Finance Bill completes the budgetary exercise for 2023-24.

Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day after the passage of the Finance Bill.

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

