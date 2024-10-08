Mandaviya suggests integrating Centre and state portals for employment data

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has suggested integration of the Centre and state portals for comprehensive data on employment and emigration trends, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports made these suggestions on Monday during a meeting focusing on the key issues related to employment data and overseas emigration trends, the statement said.

"Mandaviya highlighted the need for a mechanism to have complete data of citizens going abroad for jobs/ studies to ECR/ Non-ECR countries.

"He also suggested that there should be an integration of National Career Service (NCS) portal, MY Bharat Platform, MADAD, eMigrate, eShram portals, state portals etc for a comprehensive view of supply and demand side of employment," the statement said.