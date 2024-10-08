Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Mandaviya suggests integrating Centre and state portals for employment data

Mandaviya suggests integrating Centre and state portals for employment data

"Mandaviya highlighted the need for a mechanism to have complete data of citizens going abroad for jobs/ studies to ECR/ Non-ECR countries

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 8:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has suggested integration of the Centre and state portals for comprehensive data on employment and emigration trends, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports made these suggestions on Monday during a meeting focusing on the key issues related to employment data and overseas emigration trends, the statement said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Mandaviya highlighted the need for a mechanism to have complete data of citizens going abroad for jobs/ studies to ECR/ Non-ECR countries.

"He also suggested that there should be an integration of National Career Service (NCS) portal, MY Bharat Platform, MADAD, eMigrate, eShram portals, state portals etc for a comprehensive view of supply and demand side of employment," the statement said.

The industry associations can play a pivotal role in collating the employment data and NITI Aayog can facilitate the compilation of employment-related data from various ministries, he said.

It was also discussed that contracts with foreign employers should be standardised and the Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangements (MMPA) & Social Security Agreements (SSA) should be reviewed to get feedback on the efficacy of its provisions.

Officials of NITI Aayog also shared insights from various studies on employment portals in the country, emphasising the need for a unified platform to integrate employment data across government schemes and sectors.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Target to take India among top 5 Olympic medal winning countries: Mandaviya

Mandaviya leads beach cleanliness drive to mark 10 yrs of Swachhta campaign

Neeraj Chopra meets Sports Minister Mandaviya after returning home

Women's labour force participation in India doubled in 7 yrs: Mandaviya

Centre asks Tamil Nadu govt to resolve Samsung workers' strike: Report

Topics :Mansukh Lal Mandaviyaemployees

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story