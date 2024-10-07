Over 13,000 opportunities posted by 200 companies on PM Internship portal

More than 13,000 internship opportunities have been posted by various companies on the PM Internship portal, four days since its launch, with maximum posts by Jubilant FoodWorks, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Tech Mahindra, sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said. Around 200 companies have so far registered on the portal, including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Limited, and several other top CSR spenders in the country.

“Many companies are in the process of finalising the exact details of internship posts, location, job role, etc, before registering on the portal,” according to a source.

The portal was opened for companies to post the internship opportunities through a pilot project on October 3. The scheme aims to provide 125,000 internship opportunities to youth aged 21 to 24 in FY 2024-25, with a budget of Rs 800 crore.

The internships are available in fields such as sales and marketing, production and manufacturing, operations management, among others.

According to the latest data, internship opportunities are available in 179 districts spread over 30 states and union territories.

The internship portal is slated to open for unemployed youth aged 21-24 years on October 12. A toll-free number, 1800 11 6090, is also available to help candidates with any queries related to the scheme. Companies must submit information about the number of interns they can place in their companies on the internship portal by October 10. The MCA will make the portal open for candidates to apply from October 12 to October 25.

Following this, several shortlists will be prepared using artificial intelligence to be shared with the companies, which will make their selections between October 27 and November 7.

Candidates will then have another week from November 8 to 15 to accept or reject the internship offer. Such candidates may receive up to two additional offers if they reject the initial one.

The government aims to skill one crore youth in India’s top companies in five years through the internship scheme. The youth will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments, varied professions, and employment opportunities.