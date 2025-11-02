Home / Economy / News / Mauritius looking to revive rice ties with India to ease out Pakistan

Mauritius looking to revive rice ties with India to ease out Pakistan

Pakistan became the country's major rice supplier after India banned non-basmati rice exports in 2023 to cool down domestic markets

Takesh Luckho, chairman of Mauritius State Trading Corporation
Takesh Luckho, chairman of Mauritius State Trading Corporation
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mauritius is looking to enter into long -term deals with India for import of around 33,000 tonnes of rice to keep its subsidised food programme running and to ease out Pakistan, which has become a major supplier of the staple food to the country, Takesh Luckho, chairman of Mauritius State Trading Corporation, said.
 
Speaking on the sidelines of a global rice conference, Luckho told a select group of reporters that Pakistan became the country’s major rice supplier after India banned non-basmati rice exports in 2023 to cool down domestic markets.
 
He said before the ban, the majority of the rice was supplied by India through long-term deals.
 
However, after the ban, the Mauritius government started a process of open tendering, which is when Pakistan tried capturing the market. He said that they are now seeking to reverse this as India has lifted the ban. Pakistan is India's major rival in the world rice market.
 
“Though, some amount of rice was supplied from government-to-government deals even during the ban, but it was not enough,” Luckho said.
 
Mauritius annually requires around 1,000 tonnes of basmati rice and 32,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice.
 
The country, since its formative years, has been supplying non-basmati white rice to its 1.3 million people at a highly subsidised rate as a welfare measure.
 
A 2.5-kilogram packet of white rice sold to beneficiaries is priced at around 26 Mauritian rupees (one Mauritian rupee is equivalent to around 1.94 Indian rupees).
 
“The same packet in the open market costs around 56 Mauritian rupees,” Luckho said.
 
The bilateral ties between the two countries were further strengthened following the recent visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt seeks views on allowing FDI in inventory-based e-commerce for exports

Accessibility isn't charity, it's India's $1 trn GDP booster: Sminu Jindal

GST net revenues inch up 0.6% in October; refunds jump nearly 40%

₹2,000 notes worth ₹5,817 crore remain in circulation, says RBI

India's GST collection increases 4.6% to ₹1.96 trillion in October

Topics :India mauritius tiesIndia rice exportsrice exportPakistan

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story