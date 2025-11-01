Home / Economy / News / India's GST collection increases 4.6% to ₹1.96 trillion in October

India's GST collection increases 4.6% to ₹1.96 trillion in October

In August and September, collections were relatively subdued at ₹1.86 trillion and ₹1.89 trillion, respectively

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s gross goods and services tax (GST) collections rose 4.6 per cent year-on-year to about ₹1.96 trillion in October, supported by festival season purchases, despite a recent cut in tax rates, government data released on Saturday showed.
 
The increase came even as GST rates on 375 items — ranging from kitchen staples to electronics and automobiles — were reduced with effect from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, considered an auspicious time for buying new goods.
 
The October numbers reflect strong festival sales and pent-up demand. Many consumers had delayed their purchases after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his Independence Day speech that GST rates would be reduced ahead of Diwali. The rate cut eventually took effect at the onset of Navratri.
 
Gross GST collection in October stood at ₹1.96 trillion, compared with ₹1.87 trillion in the same month last year. In August and September, collections were relatively subdued at ₹1.86 trillion and ₹1.89 trillion, respectively.
 
However, the year-on-year growth rate of 4.6 per cent in October was lower than the average 9 per cent increase recorded in previous months.
 
Domestic GST revenue, which indicates local sales, grew 2 per cent to ₹1.45 trillion, while revenue from imports surged about 13 per cent to ₹50,884 crore during the month.
 
GST refunds rose sharply by 39.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹26,934 crore. After refunds, net GST revenue for October stood at ₹1.69 trillion, marking a marginal 0.2 per cent increase from a year earlier.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Greater decentralisation needed in India, but states resist: EAC-PM chief

RBI rejects bids for 7-year G-sec due to demand for higher yield

Centre's fiscal deficit in H1 stood at 36.5% of full-year target

RBI board meets in Udaipur, reviews economic, geopolitical developments

India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $6.93 billion to $695.36 billion

Topics :Tax CollectionGST collectionGST Revamp

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story