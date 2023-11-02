Home / Economy / News / MGNREGS demand continues to robust even as funds dip, shows data

MGNREGS demand continues to robust even as funds dip, shows data

Almost 80 per cent states have negative balance; all India deficit stands at over 9619 crore

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
The Centre had allocated a sum of about Rs 60,000 crore for MGNREGS in the 2023-24 Budget Estimates (BE)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Demand for work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) continued to remain robust despite a seasonal slowdown in the month of October, data showed. The demand is high despite funds going dry.

According to the latest financial statement, almost 80 per cent of states of the country have a negative financial balance.
 
Till October end, the expenditure on the scheme has been around Rs 77,634 crore while the total available funds were to the tune of Rs 68,014 crore, reflecting a shortfall of around Rs 9,619.53 crore.
 
The Centre had allocated a sum of about Rs 60,000 crore for MGNREGS in the 2023-24 Budget Estimates (BE).
 
To run the scheme smoothly for the rest of the financial year, an infusion of about Rs 25,000-30,000 crore is expected to be made into the scheme through supplementary demand for grants, reports show.
 
The MGNREGS website shows that 18.37 million households sought work under the scheme in October, which was marginally lower than September, but almost 18.5 per cent higher the same month last year. Also, the demand in October remained among the highest since 2014-15, barring the two pandemic years of 2020-21 and 2021-22.


Also Read

MGNREGS may get additional support of Rs 28,000 crore for FY24: Report

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

West Bengal, Centre spar over unpaid MGNREGS and housing scheme funds

Rs 6,907 cr due from GOI to West Bengal under MGNREGS: Amit Mitra

Demand for work under MGNREGS hits a 23-month high in June, shows data

After RoDTEP, govt likely to extend export-boosting textile scheme

Two-pillar tax deal can help countries but needs a rejig to suit India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman pitches for economic integration with Sri Lanka

RBI may hold fire even if Fed hikes rates twice: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Govt weighs local tax options to avoid EU carbon levy: Piyush Goyal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MGNREGSRural economyMGNREGA fundsMGNREGA wages

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story