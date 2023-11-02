MGNREGS demand continues to robust even as funds dip, shows data

Demand for work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) continued to remain robust despite a seasonal slowdown in the month of October, data showed. The demand is high despite funds going dry.



According to the latest financial statement, almost 80 per cent of states of the country have a negative financial balance.



Till October end, the expenditure on the scheme has been around Rs 77,634 crore while the total available funds were to the tune of Rs 68,014 crore, reflecting a shortfall of around Rs 9,619.53 crore.



The Centre had allocated a sum of about Rs 60,000 crore for MGNREGS in the 2023-24 Budget Estimates (BE).

