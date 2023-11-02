Home / Economy / News / Govt weighs local tax options to avoid EU carbon levy: Piyush Goyal

Govt weighs local tax options to avoid EU carbon levy: Piyush Goyal

"We will find a solution around a domestic tax to take care of equating with European taxes on carbon emissions," he said at an industry event

Reuters NEW DELHI
Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India is looking at potentially taxing high-carbon goods locally, and then using the proceeds to support its green energy transition, to avoid the European Union's carbon tax on imports, the country's trade minister said on Thursday.

The EU's plan to impose a carbon levy from 2026 on high-carbon goods such as steel and iron ore, approved in April, has drawn concerns from India and the two sides are holding talks to discuss the issue.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said there would be no additional levy if the exporting nation taxes carbon locally.

"We will find a solution around a domestic tax to take care of equating with European taxes on carbon emissions," he said at an industry event.

"So if we collect the tax in India itself and use it for our green energy transition, which will indirectly help the same companies that are exporters as they transition to cleaner energy and bring down their cost, there will be no additional CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) tax."

 

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Mark Potter)

Also Read

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

How carbon emissions accounting helps in achieving net zero targets

Two official teams from India, EU to discuss carbon tax issues: Official

India hoping to negotiate with EU on carbon tax instead of WTO complaint

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

India becoming favoured destination for FDI in infrastructure sector: Govt

India will work closely with Sri Lanka to deepen civilisational ties: FM

India, United Kingdom negotiations for proposed FTA going on, says Official

RBI Deputy Guv pitches for institute to train regulators across sectors

'Non-compliance with safety issues could lead to non-tariff trade barriers'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Piyush GoyalEuropean UnionCarbon emissionstax

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story