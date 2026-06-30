Mining sector at crossroads: Moving beyond allocation towards execution

And then, there is the global context. International mining capital has become increasingly selective and tends to flow toward jurisdictions that offer large, well-explored deposits, stable fiscal regimes and predictable permitting. India competes with countries such as Australia, Canada and several Latin American jurisdictions that combine geological certainty with faster regulatory processes. "Therefore, the current data should not necessarily be interpreted as evidence that reforms have failed. Rather, it suggests that India has liberalised entry into mining but is still transitioning toward a globally competitive investment ecosystem. The next generation of reforms must focus less on opening the sector, which has largely been achieved, and more on improving exploration quality, operationalisation, ease of doing business and project bankability," asserts Vipul.