Mining sector at crossroads: Moving beyond allocation towards execution

"The second challenge is the length and uncertainty of approvals. While mining rights are auctioned competitively, obtaining forest, environmental and other statutory clearances can often take 4-5 years, significantly longer than jurisdictions such as Australia or Botswana, where approvals are typically measured in months. This increases project risk and raises the cost of capital," Vipul said. The third issue is project economics. India’s effective government take, including royalty, auction premium, DMF, NMET and other levies, can exceed 50 per cent of revenues, compared with roughly 35-40 per cent in many competing mining jurisdictions. When combined with long gestation periods, this compresses investor returns. Finally, infrastructure and operationalisation remain weak. While auctions have accelerated, relatively few auctioned blocks have commenced production because post-auction facilitation, logistics, land access and approvals remain fragmented.