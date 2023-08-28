Ministries should be realistic in budgeting for this and next year: Govt

With the preparations for the next financial year about to kick off from October, the government wants all ministries to be realistic while budgeting for the current and next year, a senior government official said.

The government would be presenting the first supplementary budget in the winter session and thereafter the second supplementary in the budget session. While both these would take care of the expenditure requirements for the current financial year, ministries would not get a window to come up with additional demands until after the full budget is presented by the next elected government.



"Ministries should factor in unforeseen contingencies, anticipate requirements of various schemes since the duration of the budget session is not known yet, and they should not face a cash crunch," the senior official said, referring to the paucity of time at hand.

The Finance Ministry is expected to bring out the budget circular in the first week of September. The pre-budget meetings will start in October.



According to the data by the Controller General of Accounts, the total expenditure of the Ministry of Coal is 87 per cent of the budget estimates for the first quarter of FY24. The Ministries of Railway and Transport have undertaken 40 and 39 per cent of budgeted expenditure in the first quarter of this financial year, respectively.

The Petroleum Ministry has spent one per cent of the budget estimates, while Tourism has utilised 4 per cent for the same period, as per the CGA data.



The Centre used 25.3 per cent or Rs 4.5 trillion of its fiscal deficit target at the end of the first quarter of FY24. The Centre’s total expenditure in the first quarter stood at Rs 10.5 trillion or 23.3 per cent of the Budget Estimates, compared to 24 per cent in the year-on-year period.

The CGA data showed that of the total expenditure, Rs 7.72 trillion was on the revenue account and Rs 2.78 trillion was towards the capital account. Of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 2.43 trillion was on interest payments and Rs 87,035 crore on major subsidies.