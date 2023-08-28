Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

India's tourism sector alone is expected to contribute Rs 20 trillion to the economy by 2030 and has the potential to create 130-140 million new jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He added that the Indian economy was on the path of rapid growth, which had led to the creation of big employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing a "Rozgar Mela" where he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the youth, mostly in the security forces, PM Modi said automobile, pharma, tourism and food processing sectors were expected to grow at a rapid pace and open up employment opportunities for the youth.

PM Modi also said India is set to emerge among the top three economies in the world in this decade and bring benefits to the common man.

"Every sector has to develop. From food to pharmaceuticals, from space to startups. When every sector will progress the economy will grow," he said.





Citing the example of the pharmaceutical industry, the PM said the sector is worth Rs 4 trillion at present and is expected to grow to Rs 10 trillion by 2030.

"What does it mean? It means that in this decade the pharma industry will need a lot of youth. There will be opportunities for employment," Modi said.

He added the automobile sector, too, was on the growth path and would require youth power to propel it. He said that there will be immense employment opportunities.

Taking the example of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said good governance in the state has led to the establishment of the rule of law, which has, in turn, brought in a lot of investments.





"In an atmosphere of security, the establishment of the rule of the law speeds up development, instils confidence in the people and brings in investments," he said.

"However, the states with rising crime rates witness fewer investments and shrinking of employment opportunities," Modi added.

