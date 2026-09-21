MoSPI explains changes in India's new national accounts methodology

This comes amid an ongoing debate over the deflator used to calculate real manufacturing gross value added (GVA), particularly because India's PPI is still released only on an experimental basis by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Under double deflation, the value of goods produced by manufacturers and the cost of inputs used to make those goods are adjusted separately for price changes. This is different from using a single price index to convert nominal manufacturing GVA into real GVA.
The ministry’s reasoning is that the output PPI is not limited to finished goods but already contains intermediate products.
“The output PPI includes final goods, and intermediate goods (i.e. goods which are further used in production process) such as wheat, milk, bauxite, coking coal, electricity, palm oil refined, gram flour (besan), cotton yarn, sacks/ gunny bags for packing of goods, leather crome/ wet blue, tanned, naphtha, phosphoric acid, cement, semi-finished products of iron and non-alloy steel, etc. are available in the output PPI,” the document noted.