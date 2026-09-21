Core industries growth eases to 4.8% in August on iron ore, coal drag

Growth in India's nine core sectors slowed to a three-month low of 4.8 per cent in August, from a downwardly revised 5 per cent in July, as a steep loss of momentum in iron ore and a fresh contraction in coal put a drag on the headline number, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

The overall index eased to a four-month low of 119.2 from 120.8 in July, a sequential decline even as year-on-year growth stayed in positive territory.

Iron ore, which carries a weight of 4.9 per cent, was the single biggest source of the slowdown. Its growth collapsed to an 11-month low of 5.5 per cent in August from 29.5 per cent in July, with the sector's index dropping to 96.1 from 104.8.

Coal, weighted at 5.6 per cent, swung to a contraction of 3.8 per cent after expanding 7.6 per cent in July, returning to negative territory after two months of gains. Five of the nine sectors registered positive growth during the month. Cement, electricity, iron ore, steel and refinery products stayed in expansion, while coal, natural gas, crude oil and fertilisers contracted. Electricity, the heaviest component of the index at 30.9 per cent, cushioned the headline. Its growth rose to a 27-month high of 11.6 per cent in August from 8.4 per cent in July. The reading marked the third print under the new series, with 2022-23 as the base year. The series replaced the earlier 2011-12 base and expanded the basket to nine sectors from eight with the addition of iron ore.