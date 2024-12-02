NCAP's silent crisis: Air pollution rises while funds gather dust

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019 to improve air quality in 131 cities, has shown limited progress as rising pollution levels and underutilisation of funds raise concerns about its effectiveness. While 18 cities achieved their PM10 ((particulate matter 10 microns or less in diameter) reduction target of meeting the 60 micrograms per cubic metre of air threshold by 2023-24 (FY24), data from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) reveals that 30 cities recorded an increase in PM10 levels compared to 2017-18 (FY18), indicating deteriorating air quality.

The NCAP set a goal of reducing PM10 levels by 40 per cent or achieving the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by 2025-26 across “non-attainment cities and million-plus cities” in 24 states. However, MoEFCC data shows that while 18 cities have met the PM10 threshold, five of them already had a PM10 concentration below 60 micrograms per cubic metre in FY18.

Despite many non-attainment cities continuing to struggle with severe air quality issues, underutilisation of critical resources continues to hamper pollution control efforts. Of the Rs 10,595 crore allocated to states under NCAP from 2019 to 2024, only Rs 6,922 crore (65.3 per cent) has been utilised. Non-attainment cities are urban areas classified as such if, over a five-year period, they consistently fail to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards set for pollutants like PM10 or nitrogen dioxide. NCAP data reveals that in 113 cities, the five-year annual average of PM10 remains above the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

However, 23 cities achieved a reduction of 40 per cent or more in PM10 levels, with Varanasi leading the way with a 68 per cent drop. Varanasi’s annual average PM10 concentration fell from 230 micrograms per cubic metre in FY18 to 73 micrograms per cubic metre in FY24. In contrast, Angul in Odisha experienced a 78 per cent rise in PM10 levels, overshadowing the major improvements achieved by top-performing cities like Varanasi. Angul received an allocation of Rs 2.32 crore under NCAP from 2019-20 (FY20) to FY24 but utilised only Rs 1.17 crore. Funds remained unused in FY20 and 2021-22. Annual PM10 data since 2018 shows a sharp rise, increasing from approximately 100 micrograms per cubic metre to 167 micrograms per cubic metre in FY24. On the other hand, Varanasi received a grant of Rs 269.21 crore, of which Rs 129.39 crore has been utilised.