Home / Economy / News / NE states led growth in consumption expenditure during 2023-24: NSO

NE states led growth in consumption expenditure during 2023-24: NSO

Data showed that average MPCE in rural Sikkim grew by 21.3 per cent to Rs 9377 during the period

Rupee
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:46 AM IST
Rural areas of Sikkim and urban areas of Meghalaya led the growth in monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) during the August 2023-July 2024 period, a Business Standard analysis of the recently released household consumption expenditure survey (HCES) data shows. 
Data showed that average MPCE in rural Sikkim grew by 21.3 per cent to Rs 9,377 during the period. This was followed by growth in the MPCE in rural Tripura (20.2 per cent), Nagaland (17.4 per cent) and Mizoram (14.2 per cent).   
 
Meanwhile, in urban Meghalaya, MPCE grew by 21.9 per cent to Rs 7,839 during the same time period, followed by Manipur (21.8 per cent) and Sikkim (15.1 per cent).  
On the other hand, the Gini coefficient, which is taken as a measure of consumption inequality, has declined further from the level of 2022-23. The Gini coefficient declined to 0.237 in 2023-24 from 0.266 in 2022-23 for rural areas and to 0.284 in 2023-24 from 0.314 in 2022-23 for urban areas.   
 
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:46 AM IST

