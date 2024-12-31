NE states led growth in consumption expenditure during 2023-24: NSO

Rural areas of Sikkim and urban areas of Meghalaya led the growth in monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) during the August 2023-July 2024 period, a Business Standard analysis of the recently released household consumption expenditure survey (HCES) data shows.

Data showed that average MPCE in rural Sikkim grew by 21.3 per cent to Rs 9,377 during the period. This was followed by growth in the MPCE in rural Tripura (20.2 per cent), Nagaland (17.4 per cent) and Mizoram (14.2 per cent).

Meanwhile, in urban Meghalaya, MPCE grew by 21.9 per cent to Rs 7,839 during the same time period, followed by Manipur (21.8 per cent) and Sikkim (15.1 per cent).