Crypto, stablecoins can impact macroeconomic, financial stability: RBI

The widespread use of crypto-assets and stablecoins can significantly impact a country's macroeconomic and financial stability, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its Financial Stability Report (FSR) published on Monday.

The banking regulator emphasised the potential consequences of the widespread adoption of crypto-assets and stablecoins on an economy.

It noted that such adoption could reduce the effectiveness of monetary policy, exacerbate fiscal risks, circumvent capital flow management measures, divert resources from financing the real economy, and threaten global financial stability. These concerns were cited from the International Monetary Fund-Financial Stability Board (IMF-FSB) synthesis paper on policies for crypto-assets.

“Even though the size of crypto-asset markets remains small, their continued growth and increasing linkages with the traditional financial system could pose systemic risks. Stablecoins also present potential run risks,” the RBI stated in its report.

This warning comes as the prices of virtual digital assets (VDAs), such as bitcoin, have reached new highs this month following the re-election of United States President-elect Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, bitcoin's price breached the $100,000 mark, reaching an all-time high of $108,316 about two weeks later. The surge in bitcoin's value has more than doubled in 2024 alone.

This price increase has also led to a rise in the market capitalisation of stablecoins, which facilitate the lending, borrowing, and trading of other digital assets.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to a reserve asset, such as a fiat currency like the US dollar.

The RBI also highlighted that Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)-based tokenisation could expose several financial stability vulnerabilities, including liquidity and maturity mismatches, leverage, asset price and quality issues, interconnectedness, and operational fragilities.

Tokenisation refers to the process of creating digital representations, called tokens, that represent real-world assets such as bank deposits, money market fund shares, repos, and government securities. These tokens are created using DLT.

“Given that it is still in its infancy, financial stability concerns arising from the tokenisation of assets are currently limited. Nonetheless, it has the potential to deepen the interconnectedness between the traditional financial system and the decentralised financial (DeFi) system,” the RBI highlighted.

In India, homegrown crypto majors such as CoinDCX and CoinSwitch have a user base of 16 million and 20 million, respectively.