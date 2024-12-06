NSO may release monthly jobs data for rural, urban areas from March-end

With the aim of increasing the availability of data on labour markets, the National Statistics Office (NSO) is likely to start releasing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data on a monthly basis from the end of March, official sources told Business Standard. The monthly data will be made available for both rural and urban areas. Currently, the NSO releases the PLFS data for urban areas on a quarterly and yearly basis, while for rural areas it is released only annually. “Come March, we will start releasing the unemployment data on a monthly basis, on par with developed economies. The idea is to provide users with data that is as real-time as possible for the Indian labour market. The surveys are well underway, and we are confident of releasing the results,” said an official.

Developed countries typically release jobs data on a monthly basis, which is widely tracked by markets and economists to measure the resilience of the economy. The dominance of the informal economy in India has so far made tracking employment data more frequently a difficult task. The latest survey pertaining to urban areas for the June quarter of FY25 was released last month, while the annual survey for July 2023–June 2024, which contains data for rural areas, was released in September. The methodology used by the survey for quarterly releases relies on current weekly status (with a reference period of seven days). However, the annual PLFS for rural areas relies on usual status (with a reference period of 365 days).

“Internationally accepted definitions, including that of the ILO, rely on current weekly status to measure the unemployment rate. These monthly surveys will use the CWS, which will make compilation and processing of data faster. The computer-based methodology now used allows the ministry to record responses immediately on its server and also provides data validation in real-time. Efforts are on to make the data readily available so that it proves useful for policymakers,” the official said. India’s employment data has been a bone of contention for the government and economists. Private agencies like the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) have become a ready reference point for unemployment data due to its timeliness and higher frequency.