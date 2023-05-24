Home / Economy / News / NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that NeVA is an integrated and interconnected national portal showcasing 'One Nation, One Application'

BS Web Team New Delhi
NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is an empowering project for our public representatives.
It demonstrates the government's commitment to harnessing the newest technological achievements for the public good, he said.

As the keynote speaker at the National Workshop, the minister stated that NeVA can provide legislators with information and expertise not just about their individual legislatures, but also about advances in other legislatures.
The workshop was organised to encourage state legislatures to go paperless and bring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in the conduct of House business through the use of technology.

According to the minister, NeVA is an integrated and interconnected national platform displaying 'One Nation, One Application,' and it helps everyone, not just politicians. He also stated that NeVA is apolitical and beyond politics.
He stated that NeVA will actually revolutionise India's democracy and the operation of legislatures and the Parliament of India.

The minister added that NeVA will effectively minimise the carbon footprint and inefficiency caused by the use of paper for legislative work.
Goyal also encouraged everyone to work together to make NeVA a huge success. 

Also Read

India-Australia trade agreement to greatly benefit MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

Battery-swapping design norms to be voluntary, policy to be out this month

Piyush Goyal to attend India-US Trade Policy Forum on January 11

Apple looking to manufacture 25% of iPhones in India: Piyush Goyal

Student visas were never part of FTA discussions with UK, says Piyush Goyal

India's forex reserves comfortable for next 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal

War on inflation not over, we have to remain alert: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

From mangoes to luxury watches, people look to offload Rs 2,000 notes

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion by June 7: IT Minister

Topics :Piyush GoyalNarendra ModiOne nation one cardBS Web Reports

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story