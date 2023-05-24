NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal



It demonstrates the government's commitment to harnessing the newest technological achievements for the public good, he said. Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is an empowering project for our public representatives.



The workshop was organised to encourage state legislatures to go paperless and bring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in the conduct of House business through the use of technology. As the keynote speaker at the National Workshop, the minister stated that NeVA can provide legislators with information and expertise not just about their individual legislatures, but also about advances in other legislatures.



He stated that NeVA will actually revolutionise India's democracy and the operation of legislatures and the Parliament of India. According to the minister, NeVA is an integrated and interconnected national platform displaying 'One Nation, One Application,' and it helps everyone, not just politicians. He also stated that NeVA is apolitical and beyond politics.