NPCI reports Rs 1,134.31 crore surplus in FY24, up 37% on payment services

India’s umbrella organisation for retail payment systems, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has reported a surplus of Rs 1,134.31 crore in FY24, up 37 per cent from Rs 828.04 crore in FY23, driven mainly by a surge in income from payment services and other operating income, which includes compliance fees, membership fees, card fees, etc.

Since NPCI is a non-profit company, it does not report profits.

NPCI, which operates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform, earned Rs 2,693.42 crore in FY24, up 36 per cent from Rs 1,971.69 crore in FY23. Additionally, NPCI’s revenues totalled Rs 3,278.66 crore in FY24, up 42 per cent from FY23.