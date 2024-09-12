Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI likely selling dollars to hold rupee above key support level: Traders

The rupee was quoting at 83.97 per US. dollar compared to its close at 83.9775 in the previous session

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The RBI has routinely intervened to help the rupee near these levels over the past month. | File Photo
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:56 AM IST
The Indian central bank was likely selling US. dollars on Thursday to help the rupee hold above the key support level of 84, five traders told Reuters.

The rupee was quoting at 83.97 per US. dollar compared to its close at 83.9775 in the previous session. The local currency had dipped to its all-time low of 83.9850 last week.

State-run banks were spotted offering dollars, most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, in "small lots" near 83.97-83.98 levels, a trader at a foreign bank said.

The RBI has routinely intervened to help the rupee near these levels over the past month, traders said.

Asian currencies were mostly lower on Thursday after resilient US. inflation data dashed hopes of a 50-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.


First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

