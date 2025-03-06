Our govt works very closely with India to reduce trade barriers: Southwell

Exports of Australian premium agricultural products to India have increased 59 per cent since the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) or the interim trade deal came into force over two years ago, John Southwell, Trade and Investment Commissioner at Australian Trade and Investment Commission, told Shreya Nandi in an interview in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

India-Australia ECTA has been in place for over two years, how has agriculture trade performed since then?

It's been successful for both countries, not just for Australian exports to India but also for Indian exports to Australia. From Australia to India, we’ve seen sheep meat, broad beans, and salmon coming in large volumes – which is great because it complements the production here and also enables consumers to taste a piece of Australia. That otherwise would not have been available had the trade agreement not been in place. The other thing that has come in over the last 18 months has been Australian avocados, due to technical market access being granted by the Indian government. You also have Australian macadamias that are making their entry into the market, which previously was at a 30 per cent tariff rate and is now down to 12.9 per cent, but it's heading down to zero by January 1, 2028. Exports of Australian premium agricultural products to India have increased 59 per cent since our first free trade agreement came into force. Indian exports to Australia have also increased, so that shows it's a win-win. Australia actually imports more agricultural products from India than Australia sends back in the other direction. That shows a win-win and a great match between Australia and India.

Have businesses also experienced any non-tariff barriers in the last two years? Every country has non-tariff measures that enable the protection of human, plant, and animal health. Australia also has them. Our government works very closely with the Indian government to work on ways to reduce barriers to trade, and ensure we protect human, plant, and animal health. The Indian government has been gracious to grant technical market access for Australian avocados to India and recognise different treatment protocols for things like macadamias, which means that Australian macadamias can be treated in a way that is both cost-effective and meets India's requirements.