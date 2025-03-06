We will have to watch trade talks with the US: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India will have to watch how negotiations with the US are taken up and what comes out of them, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday amid the visit of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to the US for bilateral trade talks.

“The interest of all our exporters is well documented with the commerce ministry, and so we will have to see how the ministry is taking up the negotiation there. All of us are constantly giving information and sharing inputs to protect the interests of Indian exporters,” Sitharaman said at an event in Visakhapatnam.

The US had threatened to slap reciprocal tariffs on countries, including India, within a month. India may seek exemption from these tariffs, and both countries plan to provide greater market access through the trade deal. This will be Goyal’s first interaction with key officials of the Trump administration amid the threat of reciprocal tariffs that could hurt Indian businesses. Bilateral merchandise trade between the two nations stood at nearly $120 billion in FY24.

Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth, speaking at the conference in Visakhapatnam, said that India needs to build on its strength by using exports as an engine of growth for the country.

“We have to build our exports. Those exporters who want to expand their plants have to be supported through easier and larger credit availability. We have to cut down on procedural compliances and processes so that companies can focus more on production and supply,” Seth said.

Speaking at the event, Ravi Agrawal, chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, while responding to a question on the phase-out of the old tax regime, said that the new tax regime is a big step towards the simplification of the tax structure and that in the next assessment year, 95 per cent of taxpayers would move to the new tax regime on their own.

“The new tax regime, in terms of slabs, is a simpler and more attractive regime. For a simplified tax law, deductions and exemptions have to be minimised. Most taxpayers have shifted to the new regime on their own."