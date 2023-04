Under the trade norms, a WTO member's food subsidy bill should not breach the limit of 10 per cent of the value of production

Even as some developed nations raised questions that India’s “highly subsidised” public stock holding (PSH) programme is affecting food security of other countries, India stood firm in its position at a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting stating that it is the other way around. The development comes in the backdrop of some WTO member-nations, mainly by Australia, Canada, and the US, raising qu