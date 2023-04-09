Home / Economy / News / Russian oil & Opec effect: Outcome of buying Urals oil above cap are severe

Russian oil & Opec effect: Outcome of buying Urals oil above cap are severe

The risks to Indo-Russian oil trade escalate when Urals crude starts trading above the cap imposed by the European Union

S Dinakar
Premium
Russian oil & Opec effect: Outcome of buying Urals oil above cap are severe

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Topics :take twoRussiaCrude OilOPECEuropean Union

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

As Russia becomes India's premier oil supplier, Saudi is not losing sleep

Why India may have to rework Russian oil purchase if a price cap is imposed

India imported more Russian crude oil than ever in January, shows data

Himachal Pradesh launches project Sanjeevani to empower dairy farmers

Govt to set up 16th Finance Comm in 2023 for Centre-state tax devolution

Real estate institutional investment up 37% to $1.65 bn in Jan-Mar: Report

India's coal imports rise 32% to 148.58 mn tonnes in Apr-Feb: Report

More than 408.2 mn loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trn sanctioned under PMMY

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story