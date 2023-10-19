Outward remittance under RBI's LRS rebounds in Aug after decline in July

The outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) in August 2023 rebounded, aided by investment in the equity and debt market and travel, after the decline in July 2023.

According to data released by the RBI in its monthly bulletin for August, outward remittance under the scheme was worth $3.34 billion in August 2023, rising 26.68 per cent from $2.68 billion in the year-ago period.

The overall remittances increased by 43 per cent from July.

In July 2023, the remittances had declined by 39.36 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to $2.36 billion from $3.89 billion in June 2023 due to a steep decline in funds sent for maintenance of close relatives and investments, on account of preponement of remittances by citizens to June due to changes in the LRS tax scheme.

According to August data, international travel constituted nearly 60 per cent of the entire outward remittance by Indians under the scheme. Outward remittances for international travel rose to $2.03 billion, 38.78 per cent higher than $1.47 billion from the same period in 2022.

Investments in the equity and debt market rose by 75.75 per cent to $94.08 million from $53.53 million in the year-ago period.

After international travel, Indians spent most on overseas education, followed by maintenance of close relatives and gifts. According to the RBI data, in August 2023, outward remittance by Indians under the scheme for overseas education was $483.29 million, followed by $378.41 million for maintenance of close relatives, and $268.89 million as gifts.

The remittances for deposits dropped by 15.66 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $60.74 million from $72.02 million in August 2022. Similarly, medical treatment also saw minor slippage across the time period.

The LRS scheme, introduced in 2004, allows all resident individuals, including minors, to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages, consistent with the prevailing macro and micro-economic conditions.