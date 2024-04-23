Home / Economy / News / Outward remittances hit new high at $29 billion in April 2023-February 2024

Outward remittances hit new high at $29 billion in April 2023-February 2024

In February 2024, the outward remittances stood at $2.01 billion, which was 23% lower than $2.62 billion in January 2024

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) hit a new high as they crossed $29 billion during the April 2023 to February 2024 period, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Indians remitted $29.43 billion abroad during the April-February period compared to $24.18 billion in the same period of the previous year. In the entire financial year 2023, the remittances clocked a record high of $27.14 billion.

Remittances under LRS, which had witnessed a drop in financial year 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessed recovery from financial year 2022 and continued to rise in financial year 2023 as well.

In February 2024, the outward remittances stood at $2.01 billion, which was 23 per cent lower than $2.62 billion in January 2024.
In the April-February period of financial year 2024, the international travel segment rose to $16 billion, 27.91 per cent up from $12.51 billion in the year-ago period. This growth was followed by funds used for the maintenance of close relatives and overseas education, which stood at $4.22 billion and $3.28 billion respectively.

Furthermore, remittances in the reported month slipped nearly 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis from $2.1 billion in February 2023 due to a drop in international travel.

According to February data, international travel, which accounted for over 50 per cent of the entire outward remittances under the scheme, marginally dropped to $1.05 billion – a decline of 1.6 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Remittance by Indians under the scheme for maintenance of close relatives was $266.39 million, followed by $246.82 million for overseas education, and $233.91 million as gifts.

The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge.

Outward Remittances under the LRS

Financial Year Total [In ($) mn]
2018-19 13787.58
2019-20 18760.69
2020-21 12684.4
2021-22 19610.77
2022-23 27140.65
Apr 2023-Feb 2024 29433.38

*Source: RBI Bulletin

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

