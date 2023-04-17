Fuel, electronics exports lead India's post-pandemic trade basket rejig

However, the share of gems and jewellery exports fell from 11.5 per cent in FY20 to 8.5 per cent in FY23 and the share of engineering goods exports also declined from 25.1 per cent in FY20 to 23.9 per cent in FY23. The share of pharma exports stands below pre-pandemic level (5.7 per cent in FY23), af

Commerce ministry data analysed by Business Standard shows that boosted by cheaper crude imports from Russia, the share of petroleum exports in India’s total exports went up from 13.2 per cent in FY20 to 21.1 per cent in FY23. The share of electronics goods exports, meanwhile, rose from 3.7 per cent in FY20 to 5.3 per cent in FY23 due to rising shipments of smartphones from companies such as Apple and Samsung.