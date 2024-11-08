PM Internship Scheme: Skill Ministry asks states to enrol ITI pass-outs

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has asked all states and union territories to facilitate the participation of youths passing out of industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the recently launched Prime Minister's Internship Scheme.

In a letter issued on Monday by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), the apex body under MSDE for vocational training development, all states and union territories were requested to ensure access for all eligible youth to avail the benefits of the scheme.

“The internship opportunities have been offered for high school pass-outs, higher secondary pass-outs, ITI certificate holders, and graduates. A large number of opportunities have been made available for ITI certificate holders (about 30,400) across the country. Given these opportunities, it is requested to issue instructions to all ITI students and stakeholders in the ITI ecosystem to encourage eligible candidates who have graduated from ITIs to apply under the PM Internship Scheme,” the letter reads.

Announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25, a pilot for the internship scheme was launched on October 3. The full internship scheme is set to commence on December 2. It aims to provide 125,000 internship opportunities to youth aged 21 to 24 in FY 2024-25, with a budget of Rs 800 crore.

The government aims to skill 10 million youth in India’s top companies over the next five years through the internship scheme. The participants will gain 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments, varied professions, and employment opportunities.

Additionally, to further strengthen the skilling ecosystem of the country, the government announced a new scheme to skill two million youth over a five-year period across 1,000 ITIs. These ITIs will be upgraded using a hub-and-spoke model with an outcome-focused approach, with a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore.