Lasting legacy: Maha govt to rename skills university after Ratan Tata

In a significant gesture recognising contributions to education and skill development, the Maharashtra government announced on Monday (October 14) that it will rename the Maharashtra State Skills Development University to the "Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills Development University."

This decision, said the state government, is a tribute to the late Ratan Tata, a renowned industrialist and philanthropist, celebrated for his dedication to social causes, education, and skill development across India.

The business leader passed away in Mumbai on October 9 after being hospitalised. Following a routine check-up, he was transferred to the intensive care unit.

His body was placed at the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for the public to pay their respects. Ratan Tata was honoured with full state rites, as per orders by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata?

The Chief Minister also announced that the Maharashtra cabinet has urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, on Ratan Tata.

In addition, the state declared a one-day mourning on October 10. The state’s industry and labour department also announced the renaming of the Udyog Ratna Award as the 'Ratan Tata Udyog Ratna Award.' Tata was the inaugural recipient of this award in 2023.

There was no like Ratan Tata: Tata Sons chairman

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran paid a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata on Monday, recalling personal memories and interactions with him. “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran in a statement.

"Anyone who met Tata left with a story about his kindness, vision, and dreams for India. There truly was no one like him," Chandrasekaran reflected. "Over the years, our relationship grew from business-related discussions into a deeper, personal connection."