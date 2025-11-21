Home / Economy / News / FM holds pre-budget consultations with energy, infra industry leaders

FM holds pre-budget consultations with energy, infra industry leaders

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired her tenth pre-budget consultation, engaging key leaders from the energy and infrastructure sectors ahead of Union Budget 2026-27

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Finance minister Sitharaman had on Thursday held a similar pre-budget consultation meeting with the representatives of trade unions, labour organisations and the tourism and hospitality sector | (Representative Photo: PTI)
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the tenth pre-budget consultation with industry leaders and experts representing the energy and infrastructure sectors in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27 here today, the finance ministry said in a post on social media platform X.
 
The meeting was attended by Pankaj Agarwal, secretary, Ministry of Power; Vijay Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways; V Umashankar, secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways; Satish Kumar, chairman of the Railway Board; and V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor, Government of India.
 
Who were the industry leaders present at the consultation? 
Industry leaders who attended the meeting included Karan Adani, managing director (MD), Adani Ports & SEZs; N Venu, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Hitachi Energy; Vineet Mittal, chairman, Avaada Group; Deepak Shetty, chairman, JCB; Sandeep Zanzaria, MD, GE Vernova T&D India; S Paramasivan, MD, Afcons; Manish Tripathi, director, Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital; and K Narayanarao, deputy MD, GMR Group.
 
Other key industry leaders present were Sandeep Wadhwa, group director, J M Baxi; S Ramkumar, CEO – Railways, L&T; Mangal Dev, head of Railway Systems Business, Hitachi; Pradip Kheruka, chairman, Borosil Renewables; Dinesh Patidar, CMD, Shakti Pumps; Masood Mallick, MD and CEO, RE Sustainability Ltd; Shekhar Patel, president, CREDAI; T R Rao, director, infrastructure, PNC Infratech; D Krishnan, MD, Volvo Construction Equipment; Jagan Shah, CEO, Infravision Foundation; and S Pulipaka, CEO, National Solar Energy Federation.
 
What other stakeholder meetings have taken place? 
Finance minister Sitharaman had on Thursday held a similar pre-budget consultation meeting with the representatives of trade unions, labour organisations and the tourism and hospitality sector.
 
What recommendations has industry placed before the government? 
Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had recently submitted its recommendations for the Union Budget 2026-27 in a meeting with revenue secretary Arvind Srivastava. It requested making the tax mechanism “dispute preventive” and not “dispute driven”. CII has also proposed the creation of an India Development and Strategic Fund (IDSF), as a sovereign-backed, professionally managed institution to finance India’s long-term growth, resilience and global economic security.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US sanctions Indian nationals, companies for role in Iran's oil shipments

India's flash PMI falls to six-month low at 59.9 in Nov from 60.4 in Oct

FTA with India will boost bilateral trade and investments: Israeli minister

US sanctions risk leaving 48 million barrels of Russian oil stranded at sea

India's core sector momentum stalled as output hits 14-month low in October

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBudgetUnion BudgetPre-Budget meetings

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story