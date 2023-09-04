Precarious employment conditions may increase risk of early death: Study

People without a stable job contract can reduce their risk of premature death by 20 per cent if they find permanent work, according to a study published in The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Reports by Karolinska Institutet.

According to the researchers, the findings show that job security in Sweden has to improve. Precarious employment is a term that is used to describe jobs with short contracts (e.g. temping), low wages and a lack of influence and rights, all of which lead to a working life without predictability and security.

In the present study, the researchers have examined how this affects the risk of death.

"This is the first study to show that changing from precarious employment to secure employment can reduce the risk of death," says the paper's last author Theo Bodin, assistant professor at the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet.

"It's the same as saying that the risk of early death is higher if one keeps working in jobs without a secure employment contract."

The researchers used registry data from over 250,000 workers in Sweden between the ages of 20 and 55 gathered over a period from 2005 to 2017. The study included people who worked under insecure working conditions and who then shifted to secure working conditions.

Those who switched from precarious to secure employment had a 20 per cent lower risk of death, regardless of what happened afterwards, compared to those who remained in precarious employment. If they remained in secure employment for 12 years, the risk of death decreased by 30 per cent.

"Using this large population database allowed us to take account of many factors that could influence mortality, such as age, other diseases that workers can suffer from or life changes like divorce," explains Nuria Matilla-Santander, assistant professor at the same institute and the study's first author.

"Because of the methods we used, we can be relatively certain that the difference in mortality is due to the precariousness of employment rather than individual factors."

She continues: "The results are important since they show that the elevated mortality rate observed in workers can be avoided. If we reduce precariousness in the labour market, we can avoid premature deaths in Sweden."

Dr Matilla-Santander says that the next stage of the research is to examine the specific causes of mortality in this regard.

The study was mainly financed by the Swedish Research Council for Health, Working Life and Welfare (Forte). The researchers report no conflicts of interest.