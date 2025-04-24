Home / Economy / News / Private investment in India is still a worry: IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

Private investment in India is still a worry: IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

The IMF on Tuesday pared down its FY26 growth forecast for India by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, citing escalating trade tensions and global uncertainty in its latest World Economic Outlook

Krishna Srinivasan, Krishna
Krishna Srinivasan, director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asia and Pacific Department (Photo: PTI)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Private investment in India is still a worry and has remained muted in items that can increase the productivity of the economy, such as products and machinery equipment, Krishna Srinivasan, director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asia and Pacific Department, said while addressing a press conference.
 
“We are worried about private investment which is still lackadaisical… If India wants to become a developed economy by 2047, then private investment needs to get more momentum,” Srinivasan said.
 
The IMF on Tuesday pared down its FY26 growth forecast for India by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, citing escalating trade tensions and global uncertainty in its latest World Economic Outlook.
 
“India could benefit if it opens up to trade, structural reforms, and labour reforms. In the longer term, work on education and a push towards public infrastructure would increase opportunities for trade and enable India to benefit from greater regional and global integration,” said Thomas Helbling, deputy director, IMF – Asia and Pacific Department.
 
While increased tariffs were the main reason for the downgrade in the growth forecast — even though, compared to other countries, India is less exposed to the trade shock — the IMF said.
 
The IMF also noted that India was one of the economies improving the efficiency of public spending and undertaking tax reforms to raise more revenue.
 
“In India, growth was driven by a pickup in exports and consumption in late 2024. However, the overall outturn surprised slightly to the downside, reflecting a slow start to public investment post-elections and temporary factors,” the IMF said.

Also Read

Premium

Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 33 trillion fresh private investments in GIS 2.0

Premium

Private investment conundrum: Policy intervention to improve prospects

Premium

Private investments may drop below 11% of GDP, says India Ratings

India Inc best judge, but govt would like speedier pvt investment: FM

How can pvt investment shape India's defence? Experts debate at BS Manthan

 
The World Bank on Wednesday trimmed its FY26 growth forecast for India to 6.3 per cent, down by 0.4 percentage points compared to its October 2024 projection, amid an “increasingly challenging global environment”.
 
The South Asia Update of the World Bank said that the benefits to private investment from monetary easing and regulatory streamlining are expected to be offset by global economic weakness and policy uncertainty.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US economy likely to slow sharply amid trade tariff hikes, says Nomura

India may strike first trade deal with US, says treasury secretary Bessent

Premium

Datanomics: Terror attack casts shadow on tourism sector of Jammu & Kashmir

UP to promote manufacturing, preparing policy for Rs 5 trn annual exports

India likely to secure first trade deal amid US tariff push: Treasury Secy

Topics :private investment IMFWorld Bank International Monetary Fund

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story