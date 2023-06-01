Rajasthan govt plans to give a push to weekend getaways, religious tourism



Some of the state’s famous tourist destinations are close to Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, and are witnessing a large influx of tourists from these areas on weekends and extended holiday periods, even in summer. The state government is working to give a push to weekend getaways and religious tourism in a big way.



According to the plan, the official said an infrastructure gap study would be undertaken for such destinations. Special efforts will be made to improve roads and provide last-mile connectivity. “Looking at this, the Department of Tourism has decided to identify 10-20 such places and market and promote them on all media platforms,” said a tourism department official.



The state is known for religious places like Nathdwara, in Rajsamand district; Khatu Shyam Ji, in Sikar district; the dargah of Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chishti and Lord Brahma temple in Ajmer district; and Salasar Balaji Temple, in Churu district. Another area the state government is looking at is religious tourism and the government plans to spend around Rs 100 crore this financial year on developing religious sites.



He said besides these, other religious circuits would be identified in consultation with the Departments of Devasthan and Minority Affairs and a master plan for the upgrade of infrastructure and accommodation would be prepared for them. The department has also drawn up a plan to make these religious sites friendly for the specially-abled. These religious sites, besides others, attract a large number of pilgrims every year and the state government is committed to providing better facilities for them, the official said.



Besides, the state government is working on a master plan to strengthen its tourism infrastructure. The plan aims at assessing infrastructure gaps in each circuit, which will help the government prepare for budgetary support. Local committees will be set up in consultation with stakeholders for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene around the religious places in each district.

The state gets 20–25 million tourists each year.