Home / Economy / News / India, European Union may hammer out an 'agreeable' solution on ICT levy

India, European Union may hammer out an 'agreeable' solution on ICT levy

The matter was also discussed at the sidelines of the Trade and Technology Council meeting in Brussels last month

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Premium
India, European Union may hammer out an 'agreeable' solution on ICT levy

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and the European Union (EU) are looking at a mutually agreeable solution concerning their dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs on information communications technology (ICT) products imposed by New Delhi, said people in the know.
Meetings between Indian and European officials are set to take place as early as Friday.

The WTO’s dispute settlement body in April had ruled that India violated its zero-tariff commitment under the Information Technology Agreement enforced by the multilateral trade body after three similar but separate disputes were raised by the EU, Japan, and Chinese Taipei.
Thereafter, New Delhi said it would appeal against the judgment, although it would be considered an ‘appeal into the void’ since the appellate body — the highest adjudication authority at the WTO — is currently dysfunctional. As a result, India had said that the ruling would not have any substantial impact on India.

“Before India appeals, the EU wants to have a specific nature of engagement regarding the extent of injury caused to it (due to the IT tariffs imposed by India), and whether there is a way to straighten this out,” one of the persons cited above told Business Standard.
“However, any solution, if proposed (and eventually offered) will have to be WTO-compliant,” the person said.

New Delhi believes that the EU has not been significantly affected by the imposition of tariffs on ICT products, considering that the inbound shipments of such products, including mobile phones and telephone handsets, from the trade bloc aren’t high. Moreover, the higher duties were mainly imposed to safeguard the domestic industry from cheap Chinese imports.
Alternatively, the EU claimed that up to €600 million of its technology exports to India were adversely impacted annually due to New Delhi’s imposition of tariffs on such products.

The matter was also discussed at the sidelines of the Trade and Technology Council meeting in Brussels last month.
The person quoted earlier said that in the absence of any solution, or if talks fail, both sides may consider joint deferment, where India may defer its appeal against the ruling and the EU may defer the adoption of the WTO dispute settlement panel’s report.

According to WTO rules, after the dispute settlement body comes up with its ruling, the right to file an adoption of the panel report and the right to appeal against the ruling is 60 days bound, unless there is a consensus among countries to not adopt or defer the report. In this case, India has time until June 16 to appeal against the ruling.
Last week, India appealed against the order on the dispute, but only with Japan. In the case of Chinese Taipei, the time to appeal has been deferred by 90 days.

Also Read

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know

India, Bangladesh discuss trade settlement in rupee, free trade agreement

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023: Advantage India for a last 8 berth

Wheat procurement breaches 26 MMT mark; surpasses last year's by 7.4 MMT

India sees 4% spike in high-net-worth individuals amid sharp global drop

UP govt plans to develop Lucknow-State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR

Centre to approve several chip fabrication plant proposals soon: MoS IT

India's economy likely to grow 6.5-6.7% in FY24: CII president R Dinesh

Topics :WTO IndiaIndia EU summit

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story