Rajasthan govt setting up facilities for hi-tech teaching in ITIs

Anil Sharma Jaipur

Jul 10 2023
The Rajasthan government is setting up facilities for hi-tech teaching in educational institutions of the state. As part of that, 66 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will have smart classrooms.

Each smart classroom will cost Rs 2.62 lakh and a total of around Rs 1.73 crore will be spent on this during the current financial year. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently approved the proposal, which will further strengthen the teaching techniques in ITIs.

According to a state government official, the students will now get an opportunity to study on the Internet along with their textbooks. Apart from this, the state government has also approved Rs 12.88 crore for setting up solar plants in 97 ITIs and eight offices.

Small solar plants of over 2600 Kw will be installed in these institutions, which will help save electricity.

The official said that new ITIs will be opened in Harsoli (Kishangarh Bass) of Alwar district, Poogal (Khajuwala), Srikolayat in Bikaner, Nainwan (Hindauli) in Bundi, Ramsagada in Dungarpur, Anwana (Osian) in Jodhpur, Nohar in Hanumangarh, Mohangarh in Jaisalmer, Gangapur City in Sawai Madhopur, Dhod, Neemkathana in Sikar and Bhatewar in Udaipur district.

The area under fish culture and production in the state, which ranks 18th in output, has gone up. About 60 per cent of the total fish production comes from reservoirs, and the rest from tanks and ponds. The productivity of large reservoirs (55 kg/ha) is above the national average.  

In this year’s Budget speech, the chief minister had announced to set up the Brackish Water Aquaculture Laboratory in Churu district to promote shrimp farming. “Work is going on,” the official said.

The government is promoting innovations in the tribal sub-plan area under the livelihood model in Jaisamand Dam in Udaipur, Kadana backwater in Dungarpur, and Mahi Bajaj Sagar in Banswara. In these areas, the government is focusing on the creation of livelihood for tribal fishermen. Besides this, the department is paying fishermen.

First Published: Jul 10 2023

