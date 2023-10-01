RBI may maintain status quo on key policy rates for fourth time: BS poll

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain a status quo for the fourth consecutive policy review, according to all 10 respondents in a Business Standard poll. The RBI will announce the review of the policy on 6 October.

After increasing the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC paused in its April monetary policy review.



"They should maintain a status quo because food inflation, which had been posing a challenge for the RBI in terms of controlling and managing headline inflation, has subsided. Vegetable prices are largely under control. Crude prices might be an issue at times, but liquidity is being kept tight," said Naveen Singh, head of trading and executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 6.83 per cent in August from a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to a decrease in vegetable prices.



"The RBI will remain vigilant, but there's no urgency to act unless food inflation becomes generalised," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global. "While index inclusion should structurally bode well for lower borrowing costs for the broader economy, it will also entail more accountable fiscal policymaking and more adept monetary policy going forward. The RBI will likely manage an abundance of challenges," Arora added.

All respondents to the poll, except PNB Gilts, expect committee members to maintain the withdrawal of accommodation stance, even though net liquidity in the banking system is in deficit.



"The stance will shift to neutral from the withdrawal of accommodation because inflation trends are likely to decrease. They also need to be data-dependent like other central banks globally, especially when many are holding steady, except perhaps the US Federal Reserve," said Vikas Goel, managing director and chief executive officer at PNB Gilts Ltd.

"Questions are arising about growth. While the numbers remain strong, some forward forecasts are revealing weaknesses. Hence, a change in stance is needed to pave a steady path for future rate adjustments," Goel noted.



Banking system liquidity has been in deficit for the past 15 days. On Thursday, the RBI injected Rs 86,709 crore. Market participants believe the RBI aims to maintain liquidity levels to support credit flow to productive sectors, particularly during the festival season.

Only three respondents expect the RBI to marginally raise its inflation projection for the current financial year (FY24). In its August policy review, CPI inflation for FY24 was projected at 5.4 per cent.



Nevertheless, some anticipate the central bank will revise the inflation forecast upwards.

"Inflation is likely to be revised upwards, particularly for the second quarter. It's already deviating significantly from the RBI's estimates. There'll probably be a 30- to 40-basis-point upward revision for Q2, which will automatically raise the overall annual projection by around 10 basis points," said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.