Release wheat, tur dal to cool prices, Tamil Nadu govt tells Centre

Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Centre to allot 10,000 MT each of wheat and tur dal per month from the central stock so that these could be sold through cooperative outlets to cool prices.

Writing to Union Food Minister, Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister M K Stalin underlined the 'worrying trends in food inflation' and requested him to take immediate steps to help the state governments mitigate the impact on consumers.

The increase of prices of many essential food commodities has burdened poor and middle-class families immensely. Already the inflation rate, as released by the Ministry of Statistics, was high at 12.65 per cent for cereals and products and 6.56 per cent for pulses and products, during May 2023. The recent surge is likely to substantially worsen the situation.

Referring to the review meet he held here on the issue on July 10, Stalin said the state government has floated bids for procuring some of the essential items from domestic or foreign producers.

The CM requested Goyal to expedite the Union government's efforts to import such products in view of shortage in domestic production.

"In the meanwhile, supply from the central stock can ease the situation. Hence, I request you to allot 10,000 MT each of wheat and tur dal per month from the central stock. These items will be sold through cooperative outlets to cool the prices. I urge your immediate intervention in this regard."

The TN government was taking up various short-term and long-term price intervention measures like supplying vegetables, food grains and pulses well below the open market price through cooperative outlets and Uzhavar Sandhais (Farmers' Markets).

"We also supply tur dal, sugar and palmolein every month at highly subsidised rates for all cardholders through PDS outlets. Our State is also supplying rice and wheat free of cost beyond the NFSA (National Food Security Act) coverage through our Universal PDS mechanism. Further, regular monitoring of stock limits of tur dal, urad dal, moong dal, gram dal, masoor dal and wheat is also being done as per the directions of Government of India."

In spite of these efforts, the prices of the select essential food commodities have increased as part of the nationwide inflationary trend.

Topics :Tamil Nadutur daalwheat

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

