Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / RBI asks some lenders to reduce speculative positions against rupee

RBI asks some lenders to reduce speculative positions against rupee

While the RBI has previously stopped banks from adding long positions on the dollar-rupee, they have not asked them to cut positions in recent years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.
The bankers declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. | File Photo
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a rare move, instructed some banks to cut long positions on the dollar-rupee pair on Friday, seeking to reduce speculative positions with the currency at a record low, four bankers directly familiar with the development told Reuters.

RBI's financial market regulations department informally communicated the instructions to banks, the bankers said.

The rupee weakened to a record low of 84.5075 per US dollar earlier in the day, pressured by portfolio outflows and a stronger greenback.

While the RBI has previously stopped banks from adding long positions on the dollar-rupee, they have not asked them to cut positions in recent years.

This move adds to the RBI's arsenal of forex interventions, which includes regular dollar sales in the spot and non-deliverable forwards markets.

Banks' reducing speculative shorts against the rupee could potentially induce dollar sales in the spot market, which would support the rupee, the bankers said.

More From This Section

Rupee falls below 84.50/$ for first time on dollar strength, outflows

Nov Flash PMI: Charge inflation hits 12-year high, but biz confidence rises

Premium

Adani saga: Lack of takers for RE key reason behind corruption case

Microfinance lending jumps 10% to Rs 40,840 crore in Uttar Pradesh

Ensure employees' UAN is active to avail ELI scheme benefits: Govt to EPFO

The bankers declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

In addition to asking banks to reduce speculative bets, the RBI has also asked them to avoid buying spot dollars to execute arbitrage trades between the local over-the-counter spot market, futures and non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market.

Usually when the rupee is under pressure, the offshore rates are higher than the onshore rate, which can create arbitrage opportunities. The NDF arbitrage increases demand for dollars onshore while providing more liquidity offshore.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Heady to steady, prisoners of process and more

Macroeconomic stability a joint effort, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Premium

Early signs of second-order effects: RBI cannot ignore price pressures

India, Maldives ink pact for cross-border transactions in local currencies

RBI, Maldives Monetary Authority sign pact to promote local currency use

Topics :RBIRBI PolicyIndian rupee

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story