Rice production might fall by 3% this kharif due to uneven monsoon rains

Production of rice, the largest cereal grown during the kharif season, could decline by 3.35 per cent in the 2023-24 season to 106.31 million tonnes, compared with 110 million tonnes according to the third advanced estimate released in May this year. This is despite higher than normal acreage and is attributed to an uneven monsoon.

According to the first advanced estimate of kharif food grains production released late last night, production of all major kharif crops this year could see a decrease, with moong, urad, soybean, and sugarcane leading the decline.

The fall is due to a prolonged dry spell in August and an uneven monsoon at the start of the season.

Earlier, an assessment by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicated that rice production this kharif might decline by at least two million tonnes.

The official statement released late last night noted that the first production assessment for 2023-24 (Kharif) is primarily based on the average yield over the past three years and may change after receiving yield estimates based on actual crop cutting experiments.

Regarding the decline in rice production, the statement noted that the area under rice is estimated to be higher by around 0.2 million hectares compared with the previous year's final estimate and by approximately 0.45 million hectares over the average rice area.

The statement further added that rice production is expected to be higher than the average production in recent years.

A significant decline in kharif production could make the government's fight against food inflation increasingly challenging and heighten reliance on imports for major items such as edible oils and pulses.

The southwest monsoon this year has been highly irregular and skewed, primarily due to the adverse impact of El Nino.

Initially, the rains arrived late and then failed to pick up significantly, leading to almost a 9 per cent shortfall in June.

However, when the rains gained momentum, they were abundant, pushing July's rainfall to a surplus of 13 per cent.

Then, in August, the rains took another significant break, resulting in a record 36 per cent monsoon deficiency for the month, one of the highest in recent history.

And just as the country was preparing for drought-like conditions, it started raining in September.

Statistically, the June-to-September season ended with a deficit of 5.6 per cent, classifying the 2023 monsoon as 'below normal', the first instance in over four years.

The total rainfall from June 1 to September 30 across India was about 821 millimetres, compared to a normal level of 869 millimetres.

This means that the monsoon season ended with rainfall equivalent to 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).





Kharif crops production 2023-24 (first estimate)

Crops 2022-23* 2023-24** % Change Rice 110 106.31 -3.35 Maize 23.48 22.48 -4.26 Tur 3.43 3.42 -0.29 Moong 1.71 1.4 -18.13 Urad 1.8 1.5 -16.67 Total Foodgrains 155.11 148.56 -4.22 Groundnut 8.49 7.82 -7.89 Soybean 14.97 11.52 -23.05 Sugarcane 494.22 434.79 -12.03 Cotton 34.34 31.65 -7.83 Jute 9.1 9.19 0.99 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall to be around 96 per cent of LPA, with a model error of plus or minus 4 per cent.

*As per third advanced estimate released in May 2023**As per the first advanced estimate released on October 27, 2023Source: Ministry of Agriculture