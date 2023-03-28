Home / Economy / News / Rs 158 cr direct tax collected in current fiscal via TDS on crypto assets

Rs 158 cr direct tax collected in current fiscal via TDS on crypto assets

Direct tax collected by way of tax deducted at source on payments made upon transfer of virtual digital assets aggregated to Rs 157.9 crore upto March 20, 2023, the Parliament was told on Tuesday

IANS |IANS | New Delhi
Rs 158 cr direct tax collected in current fiscal via TDS on crypto assets

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Direct tax collected by way of tax deducted at source (TDS) on payments made upon transfer of virtual digital assets (VDA) aggregated to Rs 157.9 crore upto March 20, 2023, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

"Rrypto assets are currently unregulated in the country, however, transactions in cryptocurrencies are subjected to provisions of various laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and Income Tax Act, 1961," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

He also said that the Financial Stability Board states in its consultative document titled "Regulation, Supervision and Oversight of Crypto-Asset Activities and Markets" that investment and activity in the crypto asset market is largely self-contained and is mostly for speculative purposes with limited connections to the real economy.

--IANS

ans/vd

Topics :TDSTax collections

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Also Read

CBDT extends last date for filing TDS for non-salaried individuals

CBDT issues important circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal

Gross direct tax collections up by 30% at Rs 10.93 trn in current fiscal

Govt receives Rs 60.46 crore tax from TDS on virtual digital assets

CBIC seeks details on digital assets from India's top crypto bourses

Approximately 11,000 MT of wheat procured in current Rabi season: FCI chief

Karnataka clears 55 industrial projects worth Rs 3,451.24 cr investment

Guns vs Butter-I: House panel welcomes larger funds allocation

Labour Minister launches e-passbook facility for EPFO subscribers

State govt mkt borrowings up 8% YoY to Rs 7.6 trn with last auction of FY23

Next Story