Short-term rates fall amid strong demand at variable rate repo auctions

The liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to Rs 1.22 trillion on Monday, according to the latest data by the RBI

Photo: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday received bids worth Rs 1.52 trillion against a notified amount of Rs 1 trillion at the overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction.

The central bank allotted Rs 1 trillion at a weighted average rate of 6.73 per cent.

Liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to Rs 1.22 trillion on Monday, according to the latest data by the RBI.

There has been a huge demand at the VRR auctions conducted by the RBI amid liquidity fluctuations in the banking system.

Weighted average money market rates fell to 6.66 per cent on Tuesday, against 6.77 per cent on Friday.

The central bank had conducted three VRR auctions on Friday to ease liquidity tightness in the banking system.

Given the liquidity tightness, weighted average money market rates had risen above the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate.

Meanwhile, market participants speculate that the liquidity condition may remain in deficit mode in the near term. This is because government borrowings for the financial year 2024-2025 will begin from the first week of April.

Thereby, RBI may continue conducting VRR auctions in order to keep overnight money market rates near the repo rate. The repo rate currently stands at 6.5 per cent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had elaborated on the liquidity conditions in his monetary policy statement, ascribing them to external factors. He expects them to rectify in the foreseeable future, bolstered by interventions by the central bank.

He said the RBI is agile and adaptable in its liquidity management, employing both repo and reverse repo operations.

Das added that the RBI will utilise a judicious mix of instruments to regulate both short-term and long-term liquidity. This will ensure that money market interest rates evolve systematically while upholding financial stability. 

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBILiquidityRBI Governor

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

