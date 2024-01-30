Home / Economy / News / Six Indian markets offer counterfeit products, shows US report

Six Indian markets offer counterfeit products, shows US report

For instance, Heera Panna market reportedly offers counterfeit watches, footwear, accessories, and cosmetics that may have health and safety risks

Shreya Nandi New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 8:53 PM IST
Three Indian markets across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and three online markets have figured in the annual notorious market list that highlights markets that ‘reportedly engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy’.

The 2023 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy (the Notorious Markets List) was released by the US Trade Representatives on Tuesday, identifying 39 online and 33 physical markets.

The three Indian markets include Heera Panna in Mumbai, Tank Road in Karol Bagh in New Delhi, and Sadar Patrappa Road Market in Bengaluru.

For instance, Heera Panna market reportedly offers counterfeit watches, footwear, accessories, and cosmetics that may have health and safety risks, the report said.

Similarly, Tank Road market in New Delhi also sells a significant number of counterfeit products, including apparel, footwear, watches, and beauty products. Other nearby markets, including the Karol Bagh Market, Gaffar Market, and Ajmal Khan Road Market, supply wholesale counterfeit goods to be resold through the region, and small-scale manufacturing occurs in the area as well. “Right holders note that support from local police has been inconsistent and their efforts have been insufficient to significantly reduce sales of counterfeits in the market,” it said.

The online markets in the list include IndiaMart, Vegamovies, and WHMCS Smarters.

“The trade in counterfeit and pirated goods harms workers, consumers, and small businesses, and ultimately hurts the US economy. This year’s Notorious Markets List is significant because it underscores the potential dangers of counterfeit goods and why robust enforcement to combat trade in these goods is important to growing our economy from the middle out and the bottom up,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

This includes continuing to identify the China-based e-commerce and social commerce markets Taobao, WeChat, DHGate, and Pinduoduo, as well as the cloud storage service Baidu Wangpan.

Topics :US tradeIndian marketsIndia trade policyCounterfeit componentsCopyright rules

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

